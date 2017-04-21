Tornado Baseball beats Blue Devils 6-3

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

BINGHAMTON – The Norwich purple clad diamond men played a complete game – offensively and defensively – to lay claim to their first win on the season in a 6-3 victory over the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

After falling to Chenango Valley and Johnson City this past week by a few runs in each contest, Norwich remained a fierce competitor throughout both matchups and Thursday afternoon proved to be no different.

The Purple Tornado defense put up a valiant effort in the field, despite committing two errors on the day, the Tornado were able to get stops by making the right plays at the right time.

Tornado hurler Mike Trevisani provided a much needed boost on the mound by throwing all seven innings, and only allowing one walk. An efficient outing by Trevisani to say the least. Throwing a total of 94 pitches on the afternoon, and how about this for a stat?