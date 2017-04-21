Greater Binghamton Sports HOF Class of 2017 Inductees; 3rd Annual Induction Dinner and Featured Speaker Phil Simms

Frank Speziale Photo

BINGHAMTON – The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame was established to honor our local people (past and present) who have made significant contributions to the world of sports as well as being exemplary individuals.

The Class of 2017 Inductees will be honored at the 3rd Annual Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner to be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 – 5:30 p.m. cash bar, 6:30 p.m. Dinner – at the Double Tree by Hilton.

At the News Conference, we will announce our Class of2017 Inductees and our Induction Dinner Featured Speaker. The Dinner’s net proceeds will go directly to benefit our local boys and girls clubs of Binghamton and Western Broome, and to establish a location for the GB Sports HOF.

The Class of 2017 Inductees, were chosen by the Honorees Selection Committee.

The members of the Honorees Selection Committee are: Dave Burch, Tom Corgel, Dick Foley, John W. Fox, Roger Neel, Tim Schum, and Michele Tidick.

Please be aware that due to the overwhelming turnout in support of our 3rd Annual Greater

Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner, we have reached full capacity in the Main Ballroom.