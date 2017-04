Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

UNATEGO – The Sherburne-Earlville Softball team clinched their first win of the season this past Tuesday, April 18, beating Unatego on a final score of 12-7.

The lady Marauders powered their way to the victory with their bats. They recorded 15 total hits on the day. However, they struggled on the defensive side, committing five errors.