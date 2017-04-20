Myranda Davis

Mayhood’s Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – For those who are looking for a great family outdoor activity, check out the Finger Lakes Trail.

This trail passes through several of our local townships including McDonough, Oxford, Bainbridge, and more. I have spent many days out on this trail with family and friends. I hope to one day hike the entire length of this trail from end to end.

The idea to create the Finger Lakes Trail was established in 1961. Not long after, in 1962 the Finger Lakes Trail Conference (FLTC) was established. This organization helps to build, protect, and maintain the Finger Lakes Trail system.

The main trail is approximately 580 miles long. One end of the trail is in Allegheny State Park which is located in western New York, near the Pennsylvania border. The other end of the trail goes to the Long Path of the Catskill Forest Preserve. There are several other trails that connect to the Finger Lakes trail system. These trails are referred to as loop, spur, and branch trails which total about another 412 miles. In all there is approximately 1,000 miles of trails available for recreational use.