UV’s Jackson receives NYSSWA All-State Basketball Accolade

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NEW BERLIN – Coming off of a stellar freshman campaign a season ago, Unadilla Valley’s Andrew Jackson repeated with an even better 2016-2017 campaign as he was honored by the New York State Sports Writers Association receiving a spot on the all-state seventh team for Class C boys high school basketball.

Notably, Jackson was also the only player from the Mid State Athletic Conference to receive the honor, and also one of two Chenango County basketball players to be bestowed the accolade.

Anyone who is familiar with high school hoops understands the difficulty of achieving such statewide notoriety and that’s precisely what Jackson has achieved as a sophomore.

The only returning UV starter from the 2015-2016 season, Jackson recorded an average of 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in 2016-2017, doubling his scoring total from his freshman campaign.

Impressive as it is for a senior to average 20 points, it’s even more impressive for a sophomore to average 20 points per contest. But in Jackson’s eyes, offense isn’t the primary focus of his game, despite being the number one scoring option on his Unadilla Valley Storm team.