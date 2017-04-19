19-year-old arrested; ‘several’ one-pots of meth recovered

SHERBURNE – A 19-year old sits in the local jail facing meth charges following his arrest Tuesday.

According to authorities, it was at approximately 12:50 p.m. when members of the Narcotics Division of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 Classic St, Lot #17 in the Village of Sherburne to investigate several community complaints of methamphetamine allegedly being manufactured at the residence.

Authorities said the subject, Andrew J.J. Palmer, was located in the woods behind the residence.