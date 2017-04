NORWICH – Chobani® was founded on the belief that good food, made naturally, can change the world. To inspire that belief among the youth of our local community and share the joy that comes with making and sharing good food, Chobani® created the My Plate, My State recipe competition – an event that culminated last month in three local schools and, this month, will unfold in Chobani®’s second hometown, Twin Falls, Idaho.