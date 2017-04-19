Tennis Recap: Norwich downs the CV Warriors, Oxford edges out B-G

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich seems to have found a groove following the Easter weekend, defeating division rival Chenango Valley 5-2, on Tuesday, April 18.

Taking all singles matches for wins, the youthful Norwich team looked dominant in their showing against the CV Warriors.

Straight sets for all at singles – Norwich lit up the courts on Tuesday. The Tornado saw wins come at first singles (Josiah Shaver of Norwich over Matt Pecha at 6-0 and 6-0), second singles (Joel Fazio of Norwich over Sam Hatton at 6-1 and 6-0), fourth singles (Matt Giglio of Norwich over Carter Wilson at 6-2 and 6-2).

Despite three solid singles wins for the Purple Tornado, it was the match at third singles that truly secured the home win for Norwich.

Norwich’s Zayn Harper defeated Gunnar Madison of Chenango Valley in a tight match of 6-4 and 6-3. Despite the closer score for the third singles spot, Harper was able to win in straight sets to grab the decisive fourth team point – essentially sealing the divisional victory for Norwich.