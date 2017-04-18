Tuesday local sports schedule

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 18th, 2017

• Norwich Tennis home vs. Chenango Valley 4 p.m. Tuesday

• Norwich Baseball at Chenango Valley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Norwich Softball at Chenango Valley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Sherburne-Earlville Baseball at Unatego 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Sherburne-Earlville Softball at Unatego 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Greene Track and Field home meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Bainbridge-Guilford Tennis home vs. Oxford 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

• Bainbridge-Guilford Track and Field at Walton 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Oxford Softball at Delhi 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Oxford Track and Field at Greene 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Unadilla Valley Baseball at Hancock 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Unadilla Valley Softball home vs. Deposit 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Unadilla Valley Track and Field at Greene 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Otselic Valley Baseball home vs. Brookfield 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Afton Softball home vs. Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Afton Track and Field at Walton 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

