Tuesday local sports schedule

• Norwich Tennis home vs. Chenango Valley 4 p.m. Tuesday
• Norwich Baseball at Chenango Valley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Norwich Softball at Chenango Valley 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Sherburne-Earlville Baseball at Unatego 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Sherburne-Earlville Softball at Unatego 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Greene Track and Field home meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Bainbridge-Guilford Tennis home vs. Oxford 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
• Bainbridge-Guilford Track and Field at Walton 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Oxford Softball at Delhi 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Oxford Track and Field at Greene 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Unadilla Valley Baseball at Hancock 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Unadilla Valley Softball home vs. Deposit 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Unadilla Valley Track and Field at Greene 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Otselic Valley Baseball home vs. Brookfield 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Afton Softball home vs. Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Afton Track and Field at Walton 4:30 p.m. Tuesday