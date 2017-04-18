Tensions flare in Bobcat and Blackhawk showdown

OXFORD – Oxford hosted the Bainbridge-Guilford baseball and softball teams on Monday, April 17 – splitting the results as Oxford baseball won 9-7, while Bainbridge-Guilford softball snagged a 27-1 victory.

Baseball is just a game, right? Oxford holds on for 9-7 win

The tensions were through the roof for the showdown between Oxford and Bainbridge-Guilford baseball – with multiple flareups and times outs due to angry fans who thought the game should be called differently.

Despite the use of outside influences to help fuel each side – it was in fact the Bobcats of B-G who saw themselves in the drivers seat come the top of the third inning.

After a relatively quiet first and second inning, Bainbridge-Guilford strung together a solid two-run third inning to take the 2-0 lead. It was Trevor Halaquist with the big bat early on for B-G as he hit a long home run, recording the the RBI of teammate Sean Jones as well.

Oxford’s Brad Beckwith had other plans in the third. With Dylan Depew already on base – reach first on an error – Beckwith smashed a double on a line drive to right field, allowing Depew to race home. That opened the floodgates for the game.

With bases loaded, B-G’s Pete Ouimet failed to find the strike-zone, walking Jon Heggie of Oxford – and handing the lead to Oxford with a Matt Roach walk home.

The runs for the Blackhawks were not done just yet. Austin Crawford stepped to the plate with bases loaded, and slammed a double to deep right field – snagging three RBI’s on the play as Noah Robb, Connor Lawton, and Jon Heggie all rounded the bases for runs – Oxford led 6-2.