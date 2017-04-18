Sidney edges S-E Baseball in weekend doubleheader

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SIDNEY – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders were swept in the weekend series against the hosting Sidney Warriors by scores of 8-3 and 4-2.

In the opening game, the Warriors connected with the ball early on, punching in four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Marauders managed to keep the Warriors off the score board in the second inning, but later succumbed to another two runs by the Sidney offense in the bottom of the third.

Sherburne-Earlville found it’s mark in the fifth inning, when Wayne Law, Blake Parry and Dawson Lagoe all crossed home plate to cut the Warrior lead to 6-3. But Sidney’s offensive unit wouldn’t give up just yet. With all of Sidney’s runs being scored in the uneven numbered innings, the fifth proved to be no different with the Warriors driving home two more runs to keep the Marauders at bay creating an 8-3 run differential which proved to be the winning margin.