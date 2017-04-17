Benefit organized for for 12-year-old Fynn Munro of Norwich

NORWICH – Following an accident, 12-year-old Fynn Munro became a quadriplegic, but that’s not stopping him from pursuing the things he loves.

The sixth grader has spent his time painting – mostly with the paint brush in his mouth – and discussing his favorite football team, which is based out of Seattle.

A benefit has been organized for Munro, and is set to run from 1-6 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the VFW in Norwich.

“I really like the Transformers and Funyons,” said Munro. “I also really think it’s nice that so many people want to help me.”

Event organizer Tara Menard said, “It’s been an honor to be part of this event for such an amazing young man.”

At the event, a silent auction, live auction, Chinese auction, and 50/50 raffle are planned.

According to Amy Brown Beadle, local businesses and individuals that have contributed to the cause include but are not limited to: Chobani, NBT Bank, Chenango Welding Supply, Price Chopper, Lilly Bean, Skillin’s Jewelers, Gilligan’s, The Big M, Mirabito, the Norwich Family YMCA, a SeneGence Distributor, Mike’s Barber Shop, Jim Jerod, Nina’s and Frontier.

Items include gift cards, gift baskets, wine, and there will additionally be a gun raffle. Jim Jerod has donated a fishing trip for four. A brand new storm door will be auctioned off, as well as a mandolin and custom made corn hole boards.

Food is being donated by The Ontario, D’Abbraccio’s Pizzeria, Gus’ Steakhouse, as well as individuals.

According to Fynn’s father Justin, his spirits are high but the expenses not covered by insurance – including home modification as Fynn is wheelchair bound – are piling up.

“We appreciate everything people have done already, and anything people may do to help at the benefit,” said Fynn’s father.

“So many people have helped to organize this and have put time and effort into helping Fynn and we’re so appreciative already,” said Beadle.

Beadle said those deserving thanks include but are not limited to: Organizer Tara Menard, Co-organizer Shane Lawrence, Melissa Menard, Jennifer Ictigan, Trisha Utter, and Michaela Watts.

Three DJs will be joining forces and donating their services for the benefit: Chis Carnahan, Carlos Ithier, and Gee Swift.

The cost to enter is $10 at the door, and children five and under are free.

For further information, there is a Facebook event for the benefit, and a page for Fynn titled ‘Friends of Fynn.’

To donate call Tara Menard at 607-592-4352.

