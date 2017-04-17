Monday local sports schedule

• Norwich Baseball at Johnson City 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Norwich Softball at Johnson City 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Greene Baseball home vs. Harpursville 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Greene Softball home vs. Harpursville 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Bainbridge-Guilford Baseball at Oxford 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Bainbridge-Guilford Softball at Oxford 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Oxford Tennis at Sidney 4:15 p.m. Monday
• Unadilla Valley Baseball at Afton 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Unadilla Valley Softball at Afton 4:30 p.m. Monday
• Otselic Valley Softball home vs. Fabius-Pompey 4:30 p.m. Monday