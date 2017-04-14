Raymond introduces new versatile forklift

GREENE – The Raymond Corporation is pleased to introduce the Model 4460 3-wheel sit-down counterbalanced truck.

With dual entry and exit, a lower step height, a larger entry opening and a larger operator compartment, the Raymond® truck gives operators increased foot, leg and headroom, allowing for improved ergonomics.

The Model 4460 includes several unique features to maximize efficiency and productivity. These features include an open view mast design with integral side shift, which is combined with a three-stage mast and full free lift. The Model 4460 has oil-cooled disc brakes that reduce cost of ownership by keeping the brakes free of dust and debris.