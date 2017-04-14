Two teens arrested for felony burglary

GUILFORD – On Wednesday April 12th, 2017, the New York State Police at Sidney, N.Y. arrested 18-year-old Austin N. Carr and 16-year-old Cody J. Ferrara of Guilford, NY for the felony of Burglary 2nd degree. The arrests are the result of a forced entry burglary to a home on North Pond Road in the Town of Guilford. Numerous electronic items were taken during this crime.

Both subjects were arraigned in the Town of Guilford court before Town Justice Bruce Winsor and remanded to the Chenango County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.