CAC awards 2017 DEC grants

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council (CAC) hosted its 2017 Broome, Chenango, and Otsego Decentralization (BCO DEC) Grant Awards Ceremony last night, April 13, at The Martin W. Kappel Theater, where they awarded $119,280 in funding from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and $10,000 – reserved for Broome County applicants – from the Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation in Binghamton.

Per a release from CAC, NYSCA established the state-wide DEC Program in 1977 to support “the continued development of local cultural resources responsive to community needs, including areas that are geographically isolated, economically disadvantaged, and ethnically diverse.”