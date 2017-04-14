Windsor rolls to win over Norwich

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – The early spring scheduling has not been kind to the Norwich Purple Tornado baseball team as they dropped their second game in two days, falling 11-2 to the Black Knights of Windsor.

It was a rather chilly afternoon for baseball on April 13, something that impacted both teams offensively.

Tornado pitcher Marcus Cashman worked his way in and out of jams in the first and fourth innings despite giving up a single run in the second stanza of play to give the visiting Black Knights the lead.

The Tornado diamond men responded in the third inning to tie the game at one, when Eli Rodriguez led off the inning with a double to left field, then advancing to third base on Brandon Barnes’ single. Cristobal Caballero earned the rbi when his sacrifice fly allowed Rodriguez to tag up from third to home, just beating the throw from the cut-off man.