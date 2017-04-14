Chenango Bullthistles Mountain Biking bring home three podium finishes

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 14th, 2017

PEEKSKILL, NY – The Chenango Bullthistles brought 10 riders to Blue Mountain XC Blue Mountain Park this past weekend – having three stand on the podium when all was said and done. The team placed 11th out of 22 teams on the weekend.

“Great first race of the 2017 season for Team Chenango,” said the team’s co-head coach Rob Baker.

Of the podium riders, two were making their first ever mountain biking race a memorable one with these top finishes. All but one rider this past weekend, April 9, ran their bikes through the finish line.


