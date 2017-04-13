A Little Herbal Shoppe will host a grand opening on Thursday April 20

NORWICH–A Little Herbal Shoppe located at 97 E Main St, Norwich next to Bohemian Moon will be having a grand opening on Thursday April 20th to debut its beautiful handmade jewelry and all natural herbal products. everyone who comes in 10% off their entire order.

The Little Herbal Shoppe is a mother and daughter business team who enjoy being creative and crafty. “Patience DeMun is my daughter and she makes handcrafted jewelry. She crafts beaded and hemp necklaces and various chain, paracord, and memory wire bracelets. She also makes various charm necklaces and bracelets along with keychains and earrings. We also carry body jewelry and jewelry sets”, said co-owner, Priscilla Blydenburgh.