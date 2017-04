OXFORD–Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting, Jr. reports that on April 12, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s office responded to County Rd 27 in the Town of Oxford for a report of a one car motor vehicle accident. Christina E. Graham, 26, of Norwich was traveling southbound on County Road 27 with her 6 year old son when she lost control of her vehicle. Graham accidently drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.