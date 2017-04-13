NORWICH – As the weather’s getting warmer, the Mid-York Concert Band – along with music director Mark Sands – have been busy preparing for their 2017 spring concert: “Blame it on the Movies.”

The program – which is slated to take place in the Norwich High School auditorium on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. – will feature two guests vocalists: Norwich High School student Aria Maholchic, and Oxford High School Vocal Teacher Michael Moren.

It’s reported that Aria will be performing “Let It Go” from the Disney animated feature film “Frozen,” and Mr. Moren will be performing “Armed Forces, The Pride of America” – a tribute to the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the various branches of the United States armed forces.