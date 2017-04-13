Wednesday night baseball and softball recap

Seton Catholic downs Norwich baseball 12-4

BINGHAMTON – The Norwich Purple Tornado varsity baseball team and their first night game of the season – the emotion was high, the excitement was there when Norwich rematched Seton Catholic on Wednesday night.

A game which has continued the trend for the Purple bats since their home-opener fiasco, a trend of better play each time they step back out for an additional game.

In the home-opener in early April, Norwich surrendered nine runs in the final inning to cap off a 15-0 loss to none other than Seton Catholic. Fast forward to Wednesday, April 12, and Norwich still suffered the loss to the Saints, however, battled to a much better scoreline of 12-4.

“We played well and competed, probably the best I have seen Dylan (Mack) pitch, we just weren’t good in relief tonight,” said Norwich head coach Rich Turnbull. “A big improvement from the first time we played them (Seton) when we lost 15-0.”

Four innings into the contest and Norwich trailed the Saints by only one run – following an impressive showing from the Tornado in the second inning when they sent four in for the tying run at that time. Seton tacked on an additional run in the third for the 5-4 lead.

Despite a solid start to the game, Norwich would suffer another late game collapse resulting in the final score of 12-4. Seton rallied their troops, as the Saints marched to a seven run inning in the fifth – Norwich was never able to send another runner home.