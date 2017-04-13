Blue Devils best Norwich tennis in divisional match

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – A costly forfeit due to the long spring break vacation saw Norwich’s varsity tennis team give way to the Chenango Forks Blue Devils by a score of 4-3.

The divisional showdown between Norwich and Forks saw a tough fought matchup throughout – however, losing 4-3 to a divisional rival due to a forfeited spot at second doubles essentially handed the Blue Devils the win. A tough loss to swallow for a young up-and-coming Norwich team.

“Tonight’s match, tough loss. Our guys at one and two played tough, but Forks were just better tonight at those positions,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “Joel (Fazio) had a great showing at three singles, Matt (Giglio) won a three-setter. First doubles played solid. We will have a good shot at them next time we play.”