Headwaters Youth Conservation Corps accepting applications for new project sites

NORWICH – The Place’s Headwaters Youth Conservation Corps (HYCC) is currently accepting applications for environmental conservation projects for the summer of 2017. Eligible projects must be of public benefit and can include but are not limited to trail maintenance, dam maintenance, invasive species removal, landscaping, tree and shrub planting, woodlot management, and wetland reconstruction. If chosen, project sites will be provided with a trained work crew of young adults to complete the desired project(s).