Chenango Youth Philanthropy Council seeking proposals

NORWICH - The Chenango Youth Philanthropy Council (CYPC) is a student led-foundation comprised of 21 Junior and senior high School level students at the Norwich and Sherburne-Earlville Schools. Throughout the school year, students have participated in workshops and seminars related to non-profit organizations, foundations and grant-making. The Council, now in its third year as a county-wide initiative, is being supported by the collaborative efforts of The Place and the Chenango United Way. The money granted by the Chenango Youth Philanthropy Council is provided by the Community Foundation for South Central New York, Chobani, and the RC Smith Foundation

Guidelines

The Chenango Youth Philanthropy Council seeks proposals from non-profits that will demonstrate a measurable impact. Proposals should reflect a careful rationale for the project and be able to demonstrate measurable results in a mid-year review, which will need to be submitted by December 1, 2017. Grant applications will be accepted for up to $5,000. Partial funding may be awarded.

Application and Deadline

The 2017 application is available at The Place, located at 22 East Main Street, Norwich, NY or by e-mail at youth_works@theplacenorwich.com. Applications are due Friday, April 28th, 2017 by 12:00p.m. Incomplete applications will not be considered. If you have any questions about the application process, please contact John Quattrocchi at (607) 336-9696 ext. 106 or at youth_works@theplacenorwich.com.