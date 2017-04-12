County health department celebrates 75 years of service

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 12th, 2017

NORWICH – The Chenango County Health Department celebrated its 75th anniversary of operation during National Public Health Week last week, April 3 to 9 – an annual observance in the first week of April recognizing the value of public health.

In addition to being the nation’s public health week, the Chenango County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation deeming April 3 to 9, 2017, Chenango County’s Public Health Week.

An open house event was held on April 7 in the County Board of Supervisors’ room in commemorating the county health department’s 75 years of service.


