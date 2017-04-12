Week two recap of local baseball and softball

Hancock defeats Sherburne-Earlville baseball 11-0

SHERBURNE – Sherburne-Earlville varsity baseball was coming off a hot 1-0 start – following their season-opener where they defeated Clinton 7-1 on Monday – however, after the excitement of the victory to start the season, fate reversed itself, handing the S-E boys a gut wrenching 11-0 loss to Hancock.

The home game for S-E against Hancock, Tuesday, April 11, saw the Marauders get outhit on their home diamond 11 to three.

“Hancock is a very good baseball team in all areas of the game. We made a few errors that they capitalized on early and never recovered,” said S-E head coach Jay Tackabury. “They (Hancock) are well coached and a fundamental baseball team. They were simply better than us tonight.”

S-E would have three errors in the game in comparison to Hancock’s none – as Hancock jumped to a 6-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning.

Taking the win for Hancock, was their starting pitcher Joe Gross – while S-E’s Trevor May pitched the first four innings (two strikeouts, four hits) before Ben Osborne came in in relief to snag two more strikeouts in the final two innings.

The S-E pitchers led the way at the plate, as Ben Osborne was 2-3, and Trevor May was 1-2.

Next up for S-E baseball (1-1 overall), they will play a double-header in Sidney, starting at 11 a.m. On Saturday, April 15.

SE: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0– 0 3 3

H: 0 0 1 3 2 2 3– 11 11 0

Greene defeats Walton baseball 5-4

WALTON – The Greene Trojans varsity baseball team has been busy this week, having already played two games – splitting in their outcomes.

In the first matchup, played on Monday, April 10, Greene traveled to Walton to take on the Warriors in what turned out to be a tight game, however Walton would succumb to the Trojan bats, resulting in a final score of 5-4 in favor of Greene.

Greene would managed to string together their nine total hits in an effort which saw them secure the win in the seventh inning – outscoring the Warriors 2-1 in the final stretch.

Greene would employ Brandyn Scott, Logan Kennedy, and Nick Shoemaker as pitchers in the game – with Shoemaker taking the game for the win with six strikeouts. Walton would also see three pitchers contribute to the game, with Joseph Wambor taking the loss, with Kyle Wright contributing and Bailey Wood tossing out six strikeouts.