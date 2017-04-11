Chenango County Child Advocacy Center participates in ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ campaign

NORWICH – In an effort to raise awareness of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Child Advocacy Centers across the state recently organized ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ campaigns.

According to Van Miles, Coordinator of the Chenango County Child Advocacy Center, the pin wheels symbolize a happy and carefree childhood, and the belief that protecting kids early on is much less detrimental and much more cost effective than trying to address the trauma after something happens to them.

The center planted one pinwheel for each child victim assisted in just 2016 alone. Pinwheels were placed not only in front of the Child Advocacy Center in Norwich, but also in front of the Norwich Police Department and at the Norwich Family YMCA, to help spread the awareness throughout the city.