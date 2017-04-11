State enacts 2017-18 budget, elected officials respond

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 11th, 2017

ALBANY – A week after Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a budget extender as a result of the houses’ inability to come to a consensus by the April 1 deadline, Cuomo announced yesterday, April 10, the passage of the 2017-18 state budget.

The response to the $153 billion budget from various elected officials was mixed.

“This year’s budget process was very long and tiring to say the least,” said Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R - Bainbridge). “The lack of transparency and openness in the process again this year was extremely frustrating.

“I cannot support a bill that includes Raise the Age, which will allow criminals to not be held accountable for their crimes, receive lesser sentences in family court and burden our counties with the costs,” said Crouch. “It is frustrating to see so many non-budgetary items in the document, which should only be the state’s fiscal plan for the year. It slowed the process and negotiations greatly.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 43% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook