Norwich tennis breaks into the win column

ONEONTA – The Purple Tornado varsity tennis team secured their first win of the 2017 season, when they handily defeated rival Oneonta 5-2.

Notably, Norwich was sitting at a team record of 0-2 coming into the matchup with Oneonta, who impressively won the division in 2016.

“Norwich had a strong showing in singles taking three of the four points,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

A huge turnaround from the previous two matches, where the Tornado seemed to have some struggles in the singles category.

However, April 10, proved different, as third and fourth singles grabbed crucial wins for Norwich. Matt Giglio won his first singles match of the season, winning in straight sets – as he dropped Oneonta’s Abigail Thorsland 6-1 and 6-0 – at the fourth singles spot.