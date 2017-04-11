Hornets sting early for win over Oxford Blackhawks

HARPURSVILLE – The Oxford varsity baseball team ventured to the nest of the always daunting Harpursville Hornets, walking away from the tightly contested scuffle with a 3-1 loss.

Oxford, who has essentially been ‘in’ all three of their games this season, has now fallen to an 0-2-1 team record with their most recent loss on April 10.

The difference in the game, Harpursville used their stud pitcher – Ryan Kachmar. Kachmar torched the lineup of Oxford, devouring nearly all who stepped to the plate en route to 14 strikeout, one hit, one walk performance – in seven innings pitched with 104 pitches total.

“Kachmar threw really well. He threw 75 percent strikes and had a decent fastball all game long,” said Oxford head coach Chris Palmer.