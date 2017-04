Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

CLINTON – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity baseball team got their 2017 season off to the perfect start on Monday, April 10, as they triumphed over Clinton on a final score of 7-1.

Pitching was a key component to S-E’s victory. Cody Beckwith pitched a complete game for the Marauders, allowing just two hits, and striking out seven on his way to the win.