GREENE – Greene Intermediate School fourth grader Savannah Nowalk was lauded at a school Jump Rope for Heart assembly Friday morning, April 7, for accomplishing the feat of becoming the top Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser at Greene Intermediate School this year.

Savannah–who was last year’s top fundraiser as well–raised more than $1,100 this year in honor of her Great Aunt Doris and her Grandma Nowalk.