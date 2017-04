NORWICH – Chenango SPCA (CSPCA) will be hosting its 3rd annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CSPCA’s Humane Ed. Room.

CSPCA asks that attendees bring a Kitten Shower registry item–canned cat food, cat litter, baby wipes, plastic cat toys, small paper plates, kitten bottles, stage one meat baby food, etc.–to entitle them to an educational presentation, light refreshments, games, face paintings, and, of course: kittens.