Gear up for hiking season with free programs hosted by Friends of Rogers

SHERBURNE– As warm weather approaches, many look forward to extended walks and hiking excursions outside. In anticipation of this busy season, Friends of Rogers offers a series of free programs designed to encourage outdoor hiking adventures.

Naturalist Intern Amanda Phillips shares her journey “Along the Appalachian” on two different occasions. Phillips left Friends of Rogers in 2015 to hike the 2,189.2 mile Appalachian Trail. Now she’s back to share her journey from the deep gorges of the south, through the balds of the mid-Atlantic, and into the rocky peaks of the north east. She will outline how the trail varies as one hikes further north, and she will share “hiking hacks” she learned along the way to help others prepare for their own adventures.