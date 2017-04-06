Norwich Purple Tornado tennis sinks to 0-2 to start the new season

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 6th, 2017

CONKLIN – The young Norwich boys varsity tennis team had nigh hopes coming into the week, however, two matches later and a 6-1 thrashing from Susquehanna Valley has now landed the team at 0-2.

Out of the possible seven match points available on Wednesday, April 5, Norwich was only able to secure one – coming by way of the Tornado’s second doubles team. It was Jahlil Jones and Zac Marsh of Norwich who ensured Norwich avoided the shutout on Wednesday, when they dropped Sus. Valley’s Connor Gorman and Nick Merrell – having t push the match to a score of 7-5, and 7-5 to take the point.


