Buchek leads Black Knights to win over Tornado

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

WINDSOR – After a 15 run loss on Monday, it would be understandable for the Purple Tornado varsity baseball team to pack it in as they went on the road to play Windsor in less than desirable playing conditions.

But that wasn’t the case as the purple-clad diamond men motivated by an unquenchable will to win the ballgame and a refusal to let the game get taken away, the Tornado hung tough against a Black Knights squad that called upon their ace and arguably the best pitcher in STAC; Tim Buchek to pitch-resulting in the final four innings of no-hit baseball. And just how impressive was Buchek? He recorded 11 K’s out of the 12 remaining outs.