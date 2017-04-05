The New Berlin Library Corner celebrates annual spring festivities

NEW BERLIN–The New Berlin Library’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 15 at 2 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger are invited to sign up at the circulation desk located in the library. Sign up is required for participation with limited spots so it’s on a first come first serve basis. Come and join us for games, prizes, egg hunt, snacks and refreshments.

A Easter craft for children is available in the Juvenile Book Room beginning on March 24 and will remain until April 14. Children are invited to decorate an Easter Egg magnet. There is a jellybean guessing contest and the person with the closest guess wins an Easter basket full goodies.