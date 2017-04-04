Community Bank offers financial spring cleaning tips

NORWICH — Spring is right around the corner in Chenango County, and while some people use the fresh air as a reminder to clean out their closets and drawers, many forget that it is equally important to take a look at finances.

“Many people tend to overlook this beneficial step,” Community Bank N.A. Norwich South Broad Street Branch Manager Leigh Odell said. “Life changes quickly—it’s important to do an annual financial clean-up to keep you on track. I always recommend doing a deep financial clean in the springtime since many people are already thinking about tidying up their lives.”

So before taking advantage of the warm weather and sun, Odell recommends gathering your documents and setting aside a day to buckle down and complete this financial spring cleaning checklist: