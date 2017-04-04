NYS Senate passes budget extender to prevent government shutdown

ALBANY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced yesterday, April 3, an extended period of deliberation regarding the 2017 budget in the wake of both houses’ inability to come to a consensus by Saturday, April 1’s deadline, the first day of the 2017-18 fiscal year.

According to Cuomo, the extender of the current one-year budget serves to keep the government fully functioning through May 31.

One particular issue at hand responsible for bringing budget talks to a stalemate – according to separate releases from Cuomo, Senator Fred Akshar, and Assemblyman Clifford Crouch – is the Raise the Age policy, which would amend New York State’s current policy to treat 16- and 17-year-olds as adults for purposes of criminal responsibility. NYS is currently one of two states in the nation who currently try 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults.