Seton silences Tornado bats in 15-0 drubbing

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – It’s likely assumed that the Purple Tornado baseball team would certainly like to have their home-opener back, as the Tornado defense gave up nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to the reigning section IV class B champion Saints in a 15-0 loss on opening day.

The Saints plated their first run of the game in the first inning, and followed with another three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth.

Purple Tornado starting pitcher Mike Trevisani, threw the first five innings of play exiting the game having thrown 83 pitches- 43 for strikes, giving ups six runs totally and five earned runs on six hits and four walks.