Norwich man declared missing, vulnerable

NORWICH – Franklyn Carney, 78, of Norwich was declared missing today, March 31, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

It is reported that Carney has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Carney was last seen on Aldrich Road in Norwich at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, wearing a black Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a baseball cap. He is listed at a height and weight of 6'01" and 172 lbs. respectively, and he has gray hair and gray eyes.

Carney was reportedly last seen driving a 2006 black Ford Ranger with New York registration CHB-2325, and was accompanied by his Australian cattle dog.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Carney is asked to call New York State Police at (607) 334-3296 or 911.