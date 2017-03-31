Norwich Family YMCA reveres volunteers at Hero Award Ceremony

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 31st, 2017

NORWICH – The Norwich Family YMCA recognized its 2016 YMCA Hero Award recipients at a special ceremony at the Canasawacta Country Club in January, where they took an evening to highlight the importance of local volunteers and their impact on the community.

“Our YMCA volunteers give men, women, and children of all ages – from all walks of life – the resources and support they need to be healthy, confident, connected, and secure,” said Norwich Family YMCA Executive Director and CEO Jamey Mullen.

The annual YMCA Hero Awards ceremony was created in 2009 under the leadership of Steve Benenati as an opportunity to formally recognize local volunteers who give their time and efforts to the Norwich Family YMCA, and the community in general.


