YMCA Women’s Corporate League recap

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – The Norwich YMCA Women’s Corporate League is in full swing. Competition in the league, which began about a month ago, on March 6, is just beginning to heat up.

Three games into the season, Upstate Companies lead the pack, boasting an impeccable 3-0 record. J. Barnes Stone, who have played an extra game, stand at 3-1. The Stadium and Team Corbin are both 1-2 on the season, while Ninas I is still seeking their first win of the season, with a 0-3 record.

Week one of the league saw a matchup of Team Corbin against The Stadium, as well as Ninas I versus J. Barnes Stone. The Stadium emerged as victors in their matchup, on a final score of 39-25, and J. Barnes Stone overpowered Ninas I on a scoreline of 86-32.