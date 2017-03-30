B-G schools embark on a district wide Capital Project with approval from the community

BAINBRIDGE – Superintendent Timothy Ryan spoke on behalf of the Bainbridge Guilford Central School District about the newly proposed Capital Project and how plans are already underway.

On Wednesday, March 22, after several voting sessions being held in the surrounding areas of Bainbridge and Guilford the night ended with 204 yes votes and 87 no votes for the capital project.

While the cost of this project has estimated to be $16.5 million, the contents of the project is solely based on the feedback the school receives from the Building Condition Survey.

“Everything passed with flying colors last Wednesday. The community is aware of the needs and this capital project will benefit everyone,” said Ryan.

The building Condition Survey is conducted every five years and informs the district of items that currently need attention or will in the very near future. Each item is then prioritized based on the immediate need and concern. As a result of this Building Condition Survey all three buildings including the transportation facility will be affected. The last renovations were completed to the structures more than 17 years ago.

“This project is mainly a ‘nuts and bolts’ project with not a lot of flashy items being considered. The most important items to address here, is student and facility safety and maintaining the envelope of our facilities,” said Ryan.

Over the last couple of months, Ryan held 22 different presentations that allowed concerned community members to hear and tour a detailed list of what will be happening to each building as a result of this project.

The junior-senior high school will see exterior and interior door replacements, replacing the roof over 1929 wing, the auditorium, 1934 wing, the music suite and 1996 addition, replacing the hot and cold water piping, replacing the outdated fire alarm system, replacing two boilers, replacing master clock system, pier complaint of the American Disability Association (ADA) the North and West walk ways, the main entrance and drainage improvements will be taken care of, renovating five first floor classrooms (creating a fitness facility for students and community use, an art room, and general purpose classroom), student locker replacements, unit ventilator replacements, and renovating the boys and girl private showers.

The Greenlawn and Guilford Elementary buildings will see an upgrade in the temperature control-system, replacing two boilers, playground improvements, fuel monitoring system, replacing the roofing over various wings and additions, updating the fire alarm system, exterior and interior door replacements, replacing the master clock, air-conditioning in the cafeteria.

The Capital Project in the district will be looking to utilize Smart Board money from the state to improve main entrance security at Greenlawn and the district wide phone and intercom system after being awarded a little over one million dollars for the Smart Schools Bond Act. The junior-senior annex will have replaced stairs to the athletic fields and will include north parking lots improvements, exterior and interior door replacements, and exterior masonry restoration. The bus garage will also have an updated fire alarm system.

With each of the buildings improvements the total cost is estimated to be $16.5 million and the ideal completion date is the year of 2020. The middle/high school will approximately be $8,250,00, the Greenlawn Elementary is estimated at about $4,610,000, Guilford Elementary at $2,935,00, the annex at $679,000, and the bus garage at $26,000.

The district – in preparation for this Capital Project – has hired the architectural firm of King and King from Syracuse, NY and the construction Management firm of LeChase out of Binghamton, NY. This capital project will see an 84 percent of state aid with approximately 2.5 out of capital reserves.

“Community taxes payers will only see a one percent tax increase on a $100,000 asset home ranging to be $1.60,” said Ryan. “Now that we have a successful vote, the project will break ground towards the summer/fall of 2018. I would just like to thank all the community for their positive responses to the project, their good questions at each meeting, and support for the overall project. This is something new and exciting for Bainbridge-Guilford Central School district because so many great things happening. I look forward to preserving our facilities for our students to enjoy for years to come.”

For more information regarding the Capital Project, Superintendent Tim Ryan can be contacted at tryan@bggcsd.org or call the school at 967-6321.