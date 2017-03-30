Annual “Spring Frolic” to raise funds for Rogers Center

Friends of Rogers, the nonprofit organization that operates Rogers Center, will host its 6th annual “Spring Frolic” fundraising gala. The event, to be held on March 30 from 6-9 pm at Magros Banquet Hall on Route 12B in Sherburne, will feature Master of Ceremonies Steven Craig.

New this year, the event will be “A Savory Celebration” with favorite culinary venues presenting signature offerings throughout the evening’s festivities. A highlight of the festivities will be recognition of Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, award-winning author and SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor with the College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Friends of Rogers Board of Directors have again agreed to host the Spring Frolic 2017 Gift Challenge by pledging a record-setting $1,750 in matching funds. Any donation or pledge made to Friends of Rogers during the Spring Frolic will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to the total match amount.