Monday Evening Musical Club presents: Folk Music Concert

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 30th, 2017

NORWICH – The Monday Evening Music Club (MEMC), now in its 107th year, will be showcasing a Folk Music Concert on Monday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Norwich, where a number of renowned artists both locally and regionally will be performing.

Admission to the concert is free, but free-will donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the MEMC’s music scholarship fund for graduating aspiring musicians.

Among the performers set to take the stage is 2017 “Best Singer/Songwriter” and “Best Folk” SAMMY award winner Lauren Mettler: a versatile multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who incorporates guitar, banjo, ukulele, mandolin, and penny whistle in her original music.


