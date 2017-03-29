Norwich man accused of felony involving minor

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: March 29th, 2017

NORWICH – A 28-year-old Norwich man has been arrested following an investigation that stemmed from information from the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment Hotline.

According to the Norwich Police Department, Travis M. St. Denny, of Norwich, was arrested for promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The charge of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child alleges that St. Denny – knowing the content and character thereof – produced, directed or promoted any obscene performance which included sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.


