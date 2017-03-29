Youth group strives to build community bonding through summer work camp

SOUTH NEW BERLIN– On March 23, former members of the First Baptist Church of South New Berlin’s youth group, along with Pastor Barry Davis – 1st Baptist Church Burlington Green – and youth group leaders Cathy Smith and Fawn Dix, will be bringing Reach Missions Camp to Chenango County. All are invited to attend this community building event.

Each summer, beginning in 2009 until 2013, the group attended one week of work camp with Reach Ministries International.

Reach Ministries International is head quartered in Galeton, CO. Reach is an inter-denominational organization whose mission is to assist elderly, disabled, and low income homeowners with basic repairs to their homes, making them safer and more accessible. There is no cost to the homeowner.