DiNapoli criticizes Trump’s executive order on climate policies

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 29th, 2017

ALBANY – New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released a statement yesterday, March 28, in response to President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order which strives to unwind the Obama administration’s policies on minimizing climate change.

“Today’s Presidential Executive Order is yet another ill-conceived and dangerous attack on environmental protections,” said DiNapoli. “Along with the President’s previous proposals to gut the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by 31 percent and roll back protections for clean air and water, this action would decimate 40 years of work to reduce pollution in America, pushing our country backwards.”


